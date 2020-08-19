Interzone Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.40 or 0.03440562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.02462488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00516607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00789653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00670927 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

