Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Intuit worth $100,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,393. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

