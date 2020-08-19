Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after buying an additional 291,811 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,532,000 after acquiring an additional 482,659 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 691,332 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 40,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,122,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,272 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 279,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

