Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 2.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 128,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.