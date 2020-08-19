Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Air Canada (ACDVF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF):

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2020 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

7/28/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACDVF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 124,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.