Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Qualys (QLYS)

8/15/2020 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

8/12/2020 – Qualys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2020 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Qualys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2020 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2020 – Qualys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

QLYS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.00. 13,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,570 shares of company stock worth $8,949,016. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Qualys by 49.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Qualys by 300.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

