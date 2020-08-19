ION (ION) Market Cap Hits $365,766.28

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $365,766.28 and $1,346.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006736 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003989 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,417,039 coins and its circulating supply is 13,517,039 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

