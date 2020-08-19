IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $29.90 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $29.90 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex and Upbit. In the last week, IOTA has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00226095 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001252 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Upbit, FCoin, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Exrates, Coinone, HitBTC, Ovis, Gate.io, OKEx and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

