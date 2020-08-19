IoTeX (IOTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.53 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. IoTeX has a market cap of $42.31 million and $4.53 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bgogo and Coineal. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $649.84 or 0.05542440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045962 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

