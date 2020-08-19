IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Reaches $94.48 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $94.48 million and $8.56 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.01738883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00136374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 1,998,994,821 coins and its circulating supply is 813,275,232 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

