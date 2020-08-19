iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328,998 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $188,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 293.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $163.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

