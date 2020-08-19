iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,741,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 158,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,136. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

