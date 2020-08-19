iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,741,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 158,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,136. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.