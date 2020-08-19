iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,829 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 506.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,636,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,782 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 766.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 906,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 731,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 606,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,092. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

