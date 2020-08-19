iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4,753.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.13. 58,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,239. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.