iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Up to $30.70

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.70, but opened at $30.67. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 1,350,095 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 273,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 214,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 337,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 87,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

