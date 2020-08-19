iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. 95,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

