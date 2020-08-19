iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 834.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 9.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $646,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. 1,406,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,484,180. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

