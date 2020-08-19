iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.