iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.28. 55,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

