iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,651. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

