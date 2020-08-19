iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,583. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $249.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

