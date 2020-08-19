iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,984 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

