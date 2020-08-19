iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $74.73. 124,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

