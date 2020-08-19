istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 8,570,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of istar by 67.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of istar by 24.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of istar during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of istar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in istar by 47.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 153,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get istar alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of istar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE STAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,249. The company has a market capitalization of $961.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. istar has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that istar will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.