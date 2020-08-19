J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,134 ($14.83).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JDW. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,380 ($18.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($20.26) to GBX 800 ($10.46) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDW stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 968.50 ($12.66). 207,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 949.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,058.48. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 510,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total value of £5,025,534 ($6,570,184.34).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.