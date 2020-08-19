J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 23,320,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

