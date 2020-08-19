J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 11,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after buying an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. 2,071,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $216.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

