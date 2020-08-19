J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 12,163 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,133.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 138,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $285.00. 6,868,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. The firm has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

