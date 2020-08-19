J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 72,451 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,991,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.