J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 174,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 34,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.01. 6,508,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

