J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,067. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

