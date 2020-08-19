J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $40.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,558.60. 2,025,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,164. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,496.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,379.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

