Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 368,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 126,878 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. 182,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

