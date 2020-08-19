Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,755,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.57. 32,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,384. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $227.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.88 and a 200 day moving average of $189.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.