Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires New Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 17.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 5,044.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,187,000 after buying an additional 1,097,930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 387.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 7.1% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 12,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

