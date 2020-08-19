Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $263.60. 760,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,314,078. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

