Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after acquiring an additional 985,864 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 35.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 797,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 41.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 619,884 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $61.86. 303,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

