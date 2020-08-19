Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,211 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Booking comprises approximately 1.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Cfra lowered their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,780.94. 10,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,127. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,708.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,607.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

