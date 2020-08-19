Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Shares of 13,888 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,765. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

