Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,610 Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $667.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $620.37 and a 200 day moving average of $556.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $676.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.