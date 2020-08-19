Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,580 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,580 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

