Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $1.09 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.48. 2,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.