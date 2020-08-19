Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $1.20 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 55,246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.76 and a 200-day moving average of $302.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $362.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

