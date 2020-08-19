Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $1.69 Million in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,305,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,953,000 after purchasing an additional 733,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at $33,747,704.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

