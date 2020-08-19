Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $359,000 in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $945,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,439,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 41,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.