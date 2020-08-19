Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $6.71 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,892. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

