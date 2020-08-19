Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 914.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.