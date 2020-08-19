Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $321,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after buying an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Markel by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 4,593.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,651,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1,075.33. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,035. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $990.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,000.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

