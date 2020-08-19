Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,553.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,499.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,379.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,031.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.