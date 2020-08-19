Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,200,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 277,968 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 102.5% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 398,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 201,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 373.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 192,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 417,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after buying an additional 106,687 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.